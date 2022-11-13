Man shot in the chest and robbed in SE Houston was possibly set up, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in the chest early Saturday morning after being robbed in southeast Houston according to police.

It happened at the Palace Inn in the 8100 block of the Gulf Freeway and Sims Bayou.

At about 4:15 a.m., officers arrived and found the man shot in the chest area. According to HPD, the man came with a woman to the hotel, then shortly after, another man arrived and robbed him.

When the man attempted to fight back, that is when the suspect shot him, HPD said.

Both the suspect and the woman fled the scene, HPD said

The man was taken to the hospital. As of Saturday evening, there has been no update on his current condition.

Houston police have said they are investigating the incident.