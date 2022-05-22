Man shot in chest while on balcony of River Oaks-area apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in the chest while on the balcony of an apartment complex in the River Oaks area, according to police.Officers said they responded to the same apartment complex about 30 or 45 minutes earlier at Alexan River Oaks on Weslayan near West Alabama.At that time, they found three rounds had been fired into a bedroom window.Officers left, but then they were called again later."The complainant, which is a 23-year-old male, walks outside onto the balcony and two more shots are fired. One of them strikes him the chest," said HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre.The man is expected to survive. Police said he was visiting the occupants of the apartment.A description of the shooter was not released.