A man was shot in the head while in a vehicle with three children inside in northwest Harris County, deputies say.The shooting happened at 10 a.m. on FM 1960 and Ella Boulevard.Officials say the man was a passenger in the vehicle that was heading east on FM 1960, waiting to turn on Bamwood, when someone in a gray or silver, older model Grand Marquis with a black hood pulled up next to them and started shooting.The gunman fired several times into the car, hitting the man in the head.The driver in the car with the victim and the children were not hurt.The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.HCSO Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland said that the gunman shot into the car at least six times. Officials believe it was a targeted shooting.Gilliland said authorities don't know the exact ages of the children, but they are believed to be toddlers.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that deputies are searching for the suspect involved and his vehicle.