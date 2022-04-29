1 in critical condition after shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says

Northeast officers are at a shooting scene 3300 Liberty. Adult male transported in critical condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/2Na4EabW8P — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 29, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Houston that happened on Friday afternoon, according to police.Around 3 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 3300 Liberty Road.A man was shot and taken to a nearby fire station. It is unclear if the victim drove himself.Skyeye captured a vehicle parked in front of the fire station where the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.