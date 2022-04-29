shooting

1 in critical condition after shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting victim seeks help at NE Houston fire station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Houston that happened on Friday afternoon, according to police.



Around 3 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 3300 Liberty Road.

A man was shot and taken to a nearby fire station. It is unclear if the victim drove himself.

Skyeye captured a vehicle parked in front of the fire station where the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstongun safetygun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
16-year-old shot and killed was student at Nimitz High School
Man shot in the chest during carjacking at N. Harris Co. gas station
Trial in Jazmine Barnes' murder enters closing arguments Friday
Accused NYC subway shooter secretly questioned in cell: lawyers
TOP STORIES
Jury returns guilty verdict in Jazmine Barnes murder trial
HISD planning layoffs of curriculum specialists
Cop testifies in murder trial for 2016 stabbing of middle schooler
Astroworld 'Concert Crush' film released despite gag order
16-year-old shot and killed was student at Nimitz High School
Human remains found confirmed to be Spring woman missing for 1 year
Sen. John Cornyn update on Trevor Reed return, Brittney Griner status
Show More
Mostly dry weekend ahead, but here's when you could see a little rain
NFL-bound Baylor star credits Stafford upbringing for success
Texas to consider stringent teacher certification exam
Woman reported missing last week found dead in Baytown
Man shot in the chest during carjacking at N. Harris Co. gas station
More TOP STORIES News