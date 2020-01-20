North Houston store owner shot man who claimed to have gun, worker says

NOW: Gas station owner shoots man who was inside of store claiming he had a gun. This is at the Valero near Crosstimbers and the 59 pic.twitter.com/v1ImJgVlCx — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) January 20, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a suspect was shot at a business in north Houston.Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station located at 3118 E. Crosstimbers around 1:14 p.m. Monday.The station's manager told ABC13 the suspect entered the store and got on the ground, claiming he had just been robbed. When the manager asked him to leave, the suspect claimed he had a gun and told everyone to exit the store.The manager then called the owner, who showed up and went inside. The owner asked the man to leave his store, but the guy refused and said he had a gun, according to reports. The owner shot the man twice.The suspect was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where his condition was not immediately known.