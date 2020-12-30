Man shot multiple times outside Friendswood Wingstop

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot outside a Wingstop on FM-528 near Bay Area Boulevard in Friendswood overnight.

Video from the scene shows his SUV riddled with bullet holes.

The City of Friendswood posted on Facebook, saying the man was shot at close range multiple times at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday while he was sitting in his car.

The restaurant manager told ABC13 the man picked up food, went to his car, and that's when the shots were fired.



The suspect(s) fled the scene after the shooting.

Friendswood police say witnesses provided officers with suspect information and investigators are following up on leads.

No one inside the store was hurt. The man was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
friendswoodshootingman shotrestaurantinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SWAT at North Shore area home after reports of woman shot
Woman who stabbed husband 193 times set to leave prison
$600 stimulus direct deposits, paper checks being sent out: Mnuchin
How did TX lawmakers vote on increasing stimulus checks?
Last storm of 2020 brings storms Wednesday and Thursday
400 people have been murdered in Houston in 2020
Eastex Freeway at I-10 closed after lost load causes flat tires
Show More
UK approves use of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine with easier storage
Driver hit speeds near 100 mph before crash, police say
Some call stimulus check 'blessing,' others 'slap in face'
Homeless man rushes into fire to save shelter animals
Louisville police to fire 2 cops involved in Breonna Taylor case
More TOP STORIES News