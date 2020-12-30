Man shot multiple times outside Friendswood Wingstop

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot outside a Wingstop on FM-528 near Bay Area Boulevard in Friendswood overnight.Video from the scene shows his SUV riddled with bullet holes.The City of Friendswood posted on Facebook, saying the man was shot at close range multiple times at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday while he was sitting in his car.The restaurant manager told ABC13 the man picked up food, went to his car, and that's when the shots were fired.The suspect(s) fled the scene after the shooting.Friendswood police say witnesses provided officers with suspect information and investigators are following up on leads.No one inside the store was hurt. The man was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.Police say the investigation is ongoing.