Man shot feet away from children in apartment in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a gunman who shot a man inside his apartment with children just feet away.

According to police, the overnight shooting happened around 2 a.m. at an apartment on North MacGregor Way and Scott Street.

The victim was with several other people, including children, when he and the suspect got into a fight. At some point during the fight, police say the suspect pulled out a gun, shot the victim and then took off.

Officers say the victim is expected to survive and they are still searching for the suspect.
