Search underway for suspect accused of fatally shooting man outside NW Harris Co. convenience store

A man in his 20s was shot to death outside of a northwest Harris County gas station on Monday evening, according to investigators.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in northwest Harris County on Monday evening after a man was shot to death outside a convenience store, according to officials.

The shooting happened in the 15300 block of Ella Boulevard near Barren Spring just shortly before 8:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, one man, said to be in his earlier 20s, was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

According to Gonzalez, a white pickup traveling eastbound, drove past the gas station and opened fire, hitting the victim, who was standing outside.

The white pickup truck then fled the area, heading south, according to Gonzalez. The sheriff's earlier post to X also mentioned a possible black sedan driving away after the shooting.

Gonzalez said it is unclear how many people were inside of the truck.

Officials did not elaborate on a possible suspect description.