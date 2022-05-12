man shot

Man shot in leg after refusing to give up phone during robbery, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot after refusing to give up phone during robbery, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects who allegedly shot a man in the leg after stealing his wallet and phone overnight on Houston's westside.

The man told police he was shot after refusing to give up his phone during a robbery in the 17000 block of Winrock Boulevard near Willers Way around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.

He said three men approached him and demanded he give up his phone and wallet. One of the suspects reportedly pulled out a gun.

The victim gave the suspects his wallet, but refused to give up his cell phone. That's when one of the suspects shot him in the leg, according to police.

The suspects then fled from the scene, HPD said.

A woman passing by happened to see what was happening. She told police she heard the gunshot and saw the victim on the ground. She called 911 and helped the man until first responders arrived.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

Investigators described the suspects only as three Black men.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentrobberyshots firedshootingman shotarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN SHOT
Autopsy proves man was no threat to officer who shot him, family says
Man dies after shooting that may have been from road rage, family says
HPD seeks person of interest after man fatally shot in Westchase area
1 dead in Brookshire shooting, family says; Gunman remains at large
TOP STORIES
SWAT responding to club after 12-year-old shot nearby in NW Harris Co.
Officials release photo of man wanted for wife's murder in Atascocita
Body of missing mom found in car trunk in Texas City, police say
Record-breaking heat Thursday afternoon
Deputy dies after 'horrific impact' with 18-wheeler, sheriff says
I-45 SB feeder reopens hours after fatal crash at Mount Houston
US COVID death toll reaches 1 million
Show More
Man dies after shooting that may have been from road rage, family says
Pedestrian hit and killed on McKay Bridge over Lake Houston
Authorities investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Wharton County
Autopsy proves man was no threat to officer who shot him, family says
Teen who went missing from Mavs game was sold for sex, authorities say
More TOP STORIES News