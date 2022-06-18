1 man shot during argument in southeast Houston, police say

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 10300 block of Kingspoint Road.
According to police, a man, his wife and another man got into an argument at a house that led one of the men to shoot the other man in the leg.
Clear Lake officers are at a shooting scene 10300 Kingspoint. Adult male victim is expected to survive. 202 pic.twitter.com/PUTNbojCpy— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 18, 2022
The victim was taken to the hospital with minor wounds and is expected to survive, police said.
Police are still looking for the suspect after he fled the scene.