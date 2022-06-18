1 man shot during argument in southeast Houston, police say

man shot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot during an argument in southeast Houston, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 10300 block of Kingspoint Road.

According to police, a man, his wife and another man got into an argument at a house that led one of the men to shoot the other man in the leg.



The victim was taken to the hospital with minor wounds and is expected to survive, police said.

Police are still looking for the suspect after he fled the scene.
