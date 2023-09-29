Man ambushed and shot as he returned home in north Harris County, officials say

A man was ambushed and shot in his driveway in north Harris County. Here's what officials told us.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in his 30s is in critical condition after gunmen ambushed him in his driveway Thursday night in the Westador neighborhood in north Harris County, the sheriff's office said.

It happened at about 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Baltic Lane and Nanes Drive.

According to deputies, when the man pulled up to his home, three men approached him, then shot him while he was still in his vehicle.

His car kept rolling down the street before eventually stopping. He got out, and a neighbor called 911.

The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, authorities said.

A sergeant with Harris County Sheriff's Office's Violent Crimes division said that three suspects may have gotten away on a motorcycle, and a fourth suspect ran away.

A motive wasn't immediately known, but investigators are looking into the possibility of a robbery.

One neighbor said he heard the gunshots, just feet away from his door.

"I tried to go out the side door, but my wife said, 'Don't you go out,'" Richard Descant told ABC13.

The victim's car was left full of bullet holes. It was still parked in the street mid-morning Friday. There was also a trail of blood in the road.

The neighborhood is stunned over what happened.

"It's upsetting to know that we don't have the peaceful tranquility that we used to have here in the neighborhood," Descant said.

