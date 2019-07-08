Man shot driver who he claims tried to run over him, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in an apparent road rage incident in northwest Houston.

Authorities say there were two cars on Royal Mile Lane when a man who lives in a nearby home heard a commotion early Sunday morning. Witnesses say they heard the drivers arguing.

The man went outside and tried to tell the drivers to leave. The man says one of the drivers tried to run him over and that's when he shot at the car.

Police say one of the drivers was shot in the shoulder.

The man is being questioned by investigators.

"There were no skid marks and no witnesses other than the victim and the victim's girlfriend," said Lt. Randy Rush of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

