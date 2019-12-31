Suspect shot dog in owner's yard for 'no apparent reason': Police

By Anser Hassan
MENLO PARK, California -- Police are searching for a young man who allegedly shot a dog, which police say was done "for no apparent reason."

"When that shot was let off, I actually just rushed out here. That was my first instinct. All I heard was Rambo cry," says Damian Young.

Young has been raising his pit bull, Rambo, since he was a pup.

He gets emotional thinking about Sunday night.

He was the one who called 911 after Rambo was shot. His big concern was if Rambo would survive.

"That was going through my mind the entire time!" says Young.
Young says his dad took Rambo out Sunday night to play in the yard. Young's father declined to be interviewed on camera, but he told ABC News that a young man dressed in all black and wearing a hoodie, was slowly riding a bike down their block.

Rambo saw the bicyclist and ran towards the fence, barking. According to the father, that's when the man pulled out a .45-caliber handgun and shot the dog.

"The bullet penetrates his neck, grazes his shoulder and also grazes his heart and lung, which is so crazy and so lucky for Rambo," explains Young.

Rambo was treated at SAGE Veterinary Center. Doctors say he will survive.
Young and his family are happy that Rambo survived the shooting and is recovering. He came home from the hospital Monday night.

"He stood next to me, being by my side as if I was the one who got shot. He played it off so smooth. Man, he has such a gold heart," says Young.

After the story aired on ABC News, Rambo's family sent a video of him being taken home after undergoing surgery and settling into his bed while his family showed him love.

Rambo is back home recovering after police say a man shot him "for no apparent reason."

