Gunmen flee the scene after 1 injured in shooting at northwest Houston bar, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gunmen fled the scene after a man was injured in the parking lot of a bar in northwest Houston, police said.

At about 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Cloud 21 Lounge located at 8600 Long Point Rd.

The Houston Police Department said a Hispanic man got into an argument with a group of Black men in the parking lot of the lounge.

Investigators said the group of men shot at the Hispanic man and he returned fire.

The man was shot twice in the back and arm, according to police. It is unclear if anyone else was shot.

Authorities said the group of men fled the scene.

Police said the victim went to his apartment where first responders picked him up and took him to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.
