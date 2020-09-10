Man walking down sidewalk in southwest Houston shot to death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who appeared to have been walking on a sidewalk in southwest Houston Wednesday night was found collapsed and bleeding from three gunshot wounds, according to Houston police.

It happened on Chimney Rock and Briargate just before midnight.



Police said he was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital where he died an hour later from his injuries.

"He made it around the corner and collapsed," Detective Sergeant Thomas Simmons said. "We don't know what he was doing or where he was going."

There were no witnesses or video of the incident, according to police, but they were still working on identifying the man.
