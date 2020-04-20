Man shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is expected to be okay after being shot by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend on Houston's north side.

Houston police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Mesa Drive and Sterlingshire Street.

According to police, the woman's ex-boyfriend showed up at an apartment and started shooting. During the shooting, the woman's new boyfriend was hit in the leg.

The woman's ex-boyfriend then fled the scene.

Police have not released the suspect's name
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonman injuredshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News