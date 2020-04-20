Man shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is expected to be okay after being shot by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend on Houston's north side.
Houston police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Mesa Drive and Sterlingshire Street.
According to police, the woman's ex-boyfriend showed up at an apartment and started shooting. During the shooting, the woman's new boyfriend was hit in the leg.
The woman's ex-boyfriend then fled the scene.
Police have not released the suspect's name
