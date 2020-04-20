Man shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is expected to be okay after being shot by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend on Houston's north side.

Houston police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Mesa Drive and Sterlingshire Street.

According to police, the woman's ex-boyfriend showed up at an apartment and started shooting. During the shooting, the woman's new boyfriend was hit in the leg.

The woman's ex-boyfriend then fled the scene.

Police have not released the suspect's name
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonman injuredshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas begins slowly reopening today
Houston mayor to name COVID-19 recovery czar
Here is where gas prices have fallen to under $1
When your stimulus money can and can't be taken from you
Willie Nelson celebrates 4/20 with star-studded stream
No travelers? How United is helping Houstonians instead
Hot and humid to start the week, before storms return Wednesday
Show More
Houston bakery giving away FREE treats starting this morning
ABC13's Morning News for April 20, 2020
Shake Shack says it will return $10 million PPP loan
10 years after deadly BP oil spill, companies drill deeper
Gunman who hijacked bus was wanted for murder of girlfriend
More TOP STORIES News