Man shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is expected to be okay after being shot by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend on Houston's north side.Houston police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Mesa Drive and Sterlingshire Street.According to police, the woman's ex-boyfriend showed up at an apartment and started shooting. During the shooting, the woman's new boyfriend was hit in the leg.The woman's ex-boyfriend then fled the scene.Police have not released the suspect's name