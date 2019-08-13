Man shot by suspect who tried to carjack him at Jack in the Box in north Houston, police say

Man shot during a robbery in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box off of 45 and the beltway pic.twitter.com/Yr6M2dIvLN — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) August 13, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man told police he was shot in the arms when someone tried to rob him and steal his truck at a Jack in the Box early Tuesday morning in north Houston.It happened around 2:45 a.m. at the restaurant off I-45 and Greens Road. At that time of the morning, the inside of the restaurant is closed, but the drive-thru is open.The victim told police the suspect jumped into his pickup truck, tried to steal his belongings and his vehicle and opened fire.After the shooting, the victim drove to get help at a gas station about three miles away."He said a male jumped into his truck, so we're not sure if he was getting out, if he was in the drive-thru. (It's) real early in the investigation," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.The victim underwent surgery at the hospital. He's expected to survive.Police hope to get a better idea of what happened when they interview him later in the day.