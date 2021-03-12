HPD officers shoot man who opened fire on them during family disturbance call

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was critically injured early Friday after shooting at police officers during a family disturbance call in north Houston, authorities said.It happened just after midnight on Sandle Street near Dolly Wright in the Acres Homes area.Officers were called to the area after a report of someone who'd been hit over the head with a gun, according to Houston police. When they arrived, they found a man sitting in a car.The man pulled out a gun and began firing at officers, investigators said. Three officers returned fire and hit the man, who was expected to survive.The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He's expected to be charged with assault on a peace officer.No officers were hurt in the incident.