HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was critically injured early Friday after shooting at police officers during a family disturbance call in north Houston, authorities said.
It happened just after midnight on Sandle Street near Dolly Wright in the Acres Homes area.
Officers were called to the area after a report of someone who'd been hit over the head with a gun, according to Houston police. When they arrived, they found a man sitting in a car.
The man pulled out a gun and began firing at officers, investigators said. Three officers returned fire and hit the man, who was expected to survive.
The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He's expected to be charged with assault on a peace officer.
No officers were hurt in the incident.
HPD officers shoot man who opened fire on them during family disturbance call
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More