A man was shot by a suspect trying to break into his car after the victim confronted him at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say.Authorities tell ABC13 the 24-year-old victim confronted the would-be thief around 1 a.m. at the complex on Bellerive near Fondren.The suspect ran off, but the victim chased him. The suspect climbed into a waiting vehicle and fired shots at the man, hitting him once in the hip area.The victim was transported to the hospital, where he had surgery. He's expected to recover.The suspect drove off in a white Honda.