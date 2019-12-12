Man shot by Alvin police officers as he was shooting woman

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were wounded Thursday morning, including a man who was shooting at a woman, police said.It happened just before 10 a.m. on South Gordon Street and Oak Park Drive.It began as a physical disturbance between a man and a woman, police said. When officers arrived, the man was actively shooting the woman.Officers shot the man to stop him, according to a statement from Alvin Police.Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard multiple shots following an argument between a man and a woman.Video from the scene showed one person being transported by a medical helicopter.The man and the woman were taken to hospitals. Their conditions weren't known.No officers were hurt in the shooting, police said.