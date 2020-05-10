Man shoots friend, waits 30 minutes to call 911

Sugar Land, Texas (KTRK) -- A man believed to be breaking into his friend's backyard shed was shot overnight in Sugar Land, officials said.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office responded to the 17100 block of Summer Hollow Drive just after 2:00 a.m.When they arrived, Lt. Scott Soland said they learned the man who'd been shot was in a car outside of the home and had been there for more than 30 minutes.The shooter, who is friends with the man shot, said his friend was in a physical altercation with his grandfather.He told authorities he shot the man in his side and put him in a car.The shooting victim was being questioned and detained, as well as his grandfather.FBCSO said the shooter is not likely to be charged, because they believe it was either self-defense or defense of a third party.Lt. Soland said they have not determined if drugs or alcohol played a role in what happened.The condition of the man who was shot is unknown.