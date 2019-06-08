Man shot at Willowbrook Mall during armored truck robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Saturday afternoon robbery attempt at Willowbrook Mall left one man with a gunshot wound.Houston Police Department was contacted around 2:30 p.m. with reports of a robbery.Police say the suspect was attempting to rob an armored truck.According to HPD, the suspect shot the truck's armored guard in the arm.Authorities believe there was only one suspect involved, but no one has been taken into custody at this time.