Man dies on the way to hospital after shooting at Paramount Apartments

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died in the back of an ambulance on its way to the hospital while he was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

It happened at the Paramount Apartments on Barker Cypress near South Park View around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Neither the man nor the suspects lived at the apartments, but they had set up to meet there for reasons unknown, police said.

"We're getting different accounts of how many shots were fired, but it was between three to six," said Officer C. Flora

According to police, multiple witnesses saw three suspects leave in a dark-colored sedan.

The man's vehicle was left in the parking lot, and police said it was getting processed.

Police said they were interviewing a person who had gone to the apartments with the victim.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal shootinghomicide investigationshooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's where we expect the cool front to stall out Thursday
Thick clouds of mosquitoes kill livestock after Hurricane Laura
Man arrested for 2 jogging trail attacks in west Harris Co.
Family startled by deputies serving warrant at wrong home
Texans and COVID-19: How football will be different this year
$40.5 million jackpot up for grabs in Texas Lottery
Driver hits 2 cross-country team members before school
Show More
Extra $300 in unemployment benefits in Texas is over
JCPenney expected to sell to Simon and Brookfield for $1.75B
Walmart Plus about to begin home delivery
Diana Rigg, 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star, dies
Houston mayor OKs return of events in the city, but with limits
More TOP STORIES News