Man dies on the way to hospital after shooting at Paramount Apartments

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died in the back of an ambulance on its way to the hospital while he was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.It happened at the Paramount Apartments on Barker Cypress near South Park View around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.Neither the man nor the suspects lived at the apartments, but they had set up to meet there for reasons unknown, police said."We're getting different accounts of how many shots were fired, but it was between three to six," said Officer C. FloraAccording to police, multiple witnesses saw three suspects leave in a dark-colored sedan.The man's vehicle was left in the parking lot, and police said it was getting processed.Police said they were interviewing a person who had gone to the apartments with the victim.