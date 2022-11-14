HPD looking for suspect after man withdrawing money was shot to death at Cullen Blvd gas station

According to the police, there was allegedly an argument between the victim and another man outside the gas station parking lot.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man right after he left a gas station in Houston's southside.

It happened in the service station's parking lot on Cullen Boulevard and the South Loop at 610.

At around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call and found the man lying next to a dumpster, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police rendered aid, but the man died on the scene, according to officials.

The man went inside the gas station and withdrew money from an ATM before coming outside and meeting another man, HPD said.

That is when an argument allegedly broke out between the two, and the suspect shot the man.

It is unclear what the men were arguing about or if the suspect ran off with the victim's money.

HPD said there were no witnesses, but surveillance footage captured by the station will help identify the person responsible.