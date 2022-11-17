Houston homicide investigators looking into fatal shooting at a NW Houston apartment, HPD says

Tenants told officers they heard gunfire and took a look inside the apartment and saw the victim on the floor.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at a apartment in northwest Houston on Tuesday.

HPD received a call about a reported shooting at about 7:30 p.m. at 3200 Blalock Road.

When units arrived at the scene, they say they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot upon entry near the door of the apartment.

HPD said two people fled the apartment on foot.

At this time, HPD Homicide investigators still looking into the case.