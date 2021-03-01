Man found shot and killed in passenger seat of car in Third Ward

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death inside a car in the Third Ward overnight, and Houston police are searching for the shooter.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, multiple shots were fired at a white sedan on Arbor Street near Emancipation, police say.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man dead in the passenger seat.



Police say the driver of the car drove around the corner but left before speaking with anyone.

"He was able to drive a block away down a side street. That's where they stopped," Detective Sean Overstreet said. "We're not sure if [the suspect(s)] were in another car and it was a drive-by or if they ran up to the car. It's hard to say."

The victim's friends were nearby, HPD says. They're trying to help police piece together what happened.
