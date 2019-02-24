GRANTS TRACE, Texas (KTRK) --Deputies are investigating the death of a man in northwest Harris County. Several teens are being detained in connection with the case.
The man was shot early Sunday morning on Hamlet Vale Court at Bach Elm Street.
"There was a younger male, a teenage male that was involved in a verbal altercation not physical with the male that was shot. He may or may not be a suspect. We don't know because apparently there were two or three people wrestling when it became evident that someone pulled a pistol out," said Lt. Lawrence Rush of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say many of the witnesses seem to be intoxicated.