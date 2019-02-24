Man shot and killed, teens detained in northwest Harris County

Deputies are investigating the death of a man in northwest Harris County.

GRANTS TRACE, Texas (KTRK) --
The man was shot early Sunday morning on Hamlet Vale Court at Bach Elm Street.

The man was shot early Sunday morning on Hamlet Vale Court at Bach Elm Street.

"There was a younger male, a teenage male that was involved in a verbal altercation not physical with the male that was shot. He may or may not be a suspect. We don't know because apparently there were two or three people wrestling when it became evident that someone pulled a pistol out," said Lt. Lawrence Rush of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say many of the witnesses seem to be intoxicated.
