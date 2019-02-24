Deputies are investigating the death of a man in northwest Harris County. Several teens are being detained in connection with the case.The man was shot early Sunday morning on Hamlet Vale Court at Bach Elm Street."There was a younger male, a teenage male that was involved in a verbal altercation not physical with the male that was shot. He may or may not be a suspect. We don't know because apparently there were two or three people wrestling when it became evident that someone pulled a pistol out," said Lt. Lawrence Rush of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Deputies say many of the witnesses seem to be intoxicated.