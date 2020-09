Shooting/Homicide: 19300 Hightower. Male shot deceased in apartment complex courtyard. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 12, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A game of dominoes got intense, which resulted in a man shooting and killing another in northeast Houston, according to police.It happened in the courtyard of the Hightower Apartments near Humble Westfield Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.Several men were playing when police said "things got heated." The shooter ran away, but police said everyone knew each other, so they hope to track him down.Police have not released the identity of the man killed.