Man dies after being shot and crashing under Eastex Freeway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died after being shot by another driver who pulled up beside him at the Eastex Freeway early Monday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies.

It happened at the corner of Aldine Bender and the Eastex Freeway around 1:17 a.m.

Deputies said the victim was at a red light when a red Mustang pulled up beside him and opened fire several times.

The Mustang then sped off westbound on Aldine Bender. Deputies said the victim kept driving until he crashed into a column under the freeway. He was found dead there.

Deputies said they were working to obtain surveillance video for more information on the suspect.
