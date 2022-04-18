man killed

Man shot and killed by neighbor after ongoing dispute over a dog

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly shooting spurred over an ongoing neighborhood dispute about a dog in north Liberty County on Friday evening, deputies say.

At about 2:45 p.m., Liberty County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Bentley responded to a shooting and found 60-year-old William Duncan Womack shot one time in the stomach while his neighbor 70-year-old Eric Lee Elliott was tending to his yard work.

Elliott was working in his yard when Womack's dog got onto Elliott's yard, Bentley says.

When Elliott saw Womack's step-daughter, he told her that if they did not keep their dog out of his yard that he was going to kill the dog.

When the step-daughter told Womack about the threat to their family dog, Womack walked into the street to talk to Elliott.

According to witnesses, when the two men met in the street, Elliott kicked Womack in the leg and then pulled a .45 caliber handgun from his waist and shot Womack one time in the stomach.

While Womack's wife and step-daughter were screaming and trying to call for help, Elliott put the hand-gun in his truck and continued with his yard work as if nothing had ever happened, witnesses say.

Deputies say, this is the culmination of an ongoing neighborhood dispute between the two men and the dog running loose in the neighborhood.

Womack was transported by Life Flight to a Kingwood Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Elliott was arrested and placed in the county jail and charged with murder.
