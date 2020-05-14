Man shot and killed after fight between groups inside Galleria

Mid West officers are at a homicide scene 5000 West Alabama. Adult male was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle where he was deceased. 202 pic.twitter.com/7kObWyDxBP — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 13, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe a fight between two groups inside the Galleria mall led to a deadly shooting on West Alabama.On Wednesday, Houston police shared a photo on Twitter of the shooting scene on West Alabama near Post Oak around 4:30 p.m.Officers told ABC13 an altercation between two groups broke out inside the Galleria mall. Later, one group was walking on the sidewalk when two men drove by.According to police, someone on the sidewalk opened fire into the car and hit the passenger. The driver left the scene and went to a hospital where his passenger died.Houston police are searching for the suspects involved. They are investigating the shooting and are looking for surveillance video inside and outside of the mall.