Man shot and killed inside his home in southwest Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man inside his own home in southwest Houston.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of Townwood near Dragonwick Drive.

Authorities told ABC13 the homeowner, who was in his 30s, likely knew the shooter and let that person into his home.

"Most likely someone he knows, allowed him inside his house, hanging out for a bit, then wanted him out, and then the shooting happened," said HPD detective Sean Overstreet.




Four adults were in the house when it happened.

Police say officers are familiar with the home, and that there's a lot of drug usage.

Officials are looking into a motive.

They do not have a description of the shooter at this time.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News