Man shot and killed inside his home in southwest Houston

A man in SW Hou was shot dead in his home early this morning. Detective: the shooter is “most likely someone he knows.” We’re live on #abc13 right now. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WFcMTW8WPH — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) June 26, 2019

Detectives searching garage now. Officers walking the neighborhood to see if anyone saw anything. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/oAtsqUIJht — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) June 26, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man inside his own home in southwest Houston.The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of Townwood near Dragonwick Drive.Authorities told ABC13 the homeowner, who was in his 30s, likely knew the shooter and let that person into his home."Most likely someone he knows, allowed him inside his house, hanging out for a bit, then wanted him out, and then the shooting happened," said HPD detective Sean Overstreet.Four adults were in the house when it happened.Police say officers are familiar with the home, and that there's a lot of drug usage.Officials are looking into a motive.They do not have a description of the shooter at this time.