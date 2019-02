Houston police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man inside of his car in northeast Houston.The shooting happened on Crofton and Tidwell at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.Police say the victim is a Hispanic male between 25 and 30 years old. He was sitting in the driver's seat of the car.According the authorities, a suspect walked up to the car and shot into the vehicle.Police are currently reviewing surveillance video.