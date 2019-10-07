Man shot and killed in Texas City carjacking

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for the suspect behind two different carjackings, one of which ended with a man shot to death.The first carjacking occurred in the parking lot in front of a Food Rite. The suspect stole a red Honda Odyssey minivan.Police say the suspect then went to the Costa Mariposa apartment complex a couple miles down the road where he shot and killed a man. The victim is described as being in his 40s.They say the carjacker stole a second car, a 2016 white Nissan Maxima, and drove off.Texas City police believe the man is dangerous and likely has a gun.They have yet to release a description of the suspect.