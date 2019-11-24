Man shot and killed in Kingwood home invasion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a husband during a deadly home invasion in Kingwood.

Deputies say a woman heard a knock on her door at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Lantern Hill and Knights Cove.

According to deputies, when she opened it, the gunman burst his way inside and started shooting at the husband, killing him.

Investigators say they don't have a motive for the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Deputies are asking community members to review their surveillance cameras.



If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.
