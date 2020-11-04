Man fatally shot in high-rise Houston apartment, police said

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed after police say he was shot in Houston Tuesday night.

According to police, the victim called his friends saying he had been shot on the 12th floor of his apartment complex in the 2800 block of Fannin.



The friends arrived to his apartment about 30 minutes later and were able to move him downstairs while they waited on an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detective Shawn Overstreet said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Overstreet also said there was no sign of forced entry to the apartment and the suspect could be someone the victim knew.

The victim was described as a Black man in his early 20s.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimehomicide investigationhomicideman killedman shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These are paths to victory for Biden, Trump
Election 2020: Find all of your local voting results
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
Trump wants Supreme Court involved in election
Protesters gather in cities across the US, no wide unrest seen
Last morning in the 40s for at least a week
Here's the top stories we're covering the day after the election
Show More
6 family members hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak
Push to relax drug laws gains big victories on state ballots
Protests planned in Houston to ensure every vote is counted
2 men found shot to death in running Porsche
Hurricane Eta makes landfall as catastrophic Category 4 storm
More TOP STORIES News