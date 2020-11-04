Man fatally shot in hi-rise Houston apartment, police said

South Central officers are at a shooting at 2850 Fannin. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 4, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed after police say he was shot in Houston Tuesday night.According to police, the victim called his friends saying he had been shot on the 12th floor of his apartment complex in the 2800 block of Fannin.The friends arrived to his apartment about 30 minutes later and were able to move him downstairs while they waited on an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.Detective Shawn Overstreet said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.Overstreet also said there was no sign of forced entry to the apartment and the suspect could be someone the victim knew.The victim was described as a Black man in his early 20s.