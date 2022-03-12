man killed

Police searching for details after man was killed at apartment near Willowbrook Mall

EMBED <>More Videos

Man found shot to death at apartment complex in NW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police said they are working to learn details leading up to a man being shot and killed Friday morning in his apartment near Willowbrook Mall.

Officers said they arrived to the shooting scene at about 10:45 p.m. on West Greens Road near Highway 249.

The man was found shot in the leg and possibly his stomach, according to authorities.

Officers said they also found a small dog with a graze wound but it is expected to be OK.

A suspect description was not released.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimedeadly shootingfatal shootinghomicideshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Second brother wanted for capital murder in death of 18-year-old
Car burglary suspect dies after being shot and run over in SW Houston
Man shot to death during argument in southwest Houston, HPD says
Suspect dies 1 week after being shot by 3 HPD officers, police say
TOP STORIES
Mom accused of abandoning 4 kids posts bond, dad remains in jail
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
Ukrainian mother and son set up fundraiser to help refugees in crisis
Sunny but cool today, warmer weather for Spring Break
Sex trafficked victims endured additional abuse at local shelter
Deshaun Watson faces no criminal charges in sexual assault lawsuits
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
Show More
Ukrainians fleeing war 'can't leave' pets behind: PHOTOS
Single mom loses life savings in wire fraud
Less toilet paper? Items may continue to shrink in size, quantity
Ukraine refugees face risk of human trafficking, exploitation
'Mechanical issue' diverted Houston flight in Austin
More TOP STORIES News