Police searching for details after man was killed at apartment near Willowbrook Mall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police said they are working to learn details leading up to a man being shot and killed Friday morning in his apartment near Willowbrook Mall.Officers said they arrived to the shooting scene at about 10:45 p.m. on West Greens Road near Highway 249.The man was found shot in the leg and possibly his stomach, according to authorities.Officers said they also found a small dog with a graze wound but it is expected to be OK.A suspect description was not released.