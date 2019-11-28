Man shot and killed by restaurant owner in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a restaurant owner shot and killed a man who was harassing customers in southeast Houston.According to detectives, the man went into Gilmore's Burgers on Reed Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The 69-year-old man was reportedly bothering customers when he got into an altercation with the owner.During the altercation, the restaurant owner shot the man once in the parking lot. Police say the man later died at the hospital.Detectives say the man is known in the Sunnyside area for doing odd jobs.At this time the restaurant owner does not face any charges.