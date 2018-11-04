A California man in his 30s was shot and killed at a wedding reception Saturday night.Fresno County sheriff's deputies say 911 callers reported gunshots at around 10 p.m. They found an outdoor wedding reception and a lot of people driving away.A few of the guests stayed and pointed deputies to the victim. Some witnesses talked to detectives, but they're still struggling to piece together what happened. They know as many as 300 people attended the reception and the shooter opened fire there. They're not sure if the shooter was invited to the party or why the suspect targeted the victim.Detectives recovered a gun, but they don't know if it's the same gun the shooter used.