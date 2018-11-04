DEADLY SHOOTING

Man shot and killed at wedding reception, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting near Marks and Annandale Avenues that happened Saturday evening.

FRESNO, California --
A California man in his 30s was shot and killed at a wedding reception Saturday night.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies say 911 callers reported gunshots at around 10 p.m. They found an outdoor wedding reception and a lot of people driving away.

A few of the guests stayed and pointed deputies to the victim. Some witnesses talked to detectives, but they're still struggling to piece together what happened. They know as many as 300 people attended the reception and the shooter opened fire there. They're not sure if the shooter was invited to the party or why the suspect targeted the victim.

Detectives recovered a gun, but they don't know if it's the same gun the shooter used.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingdeadly shootingweddingu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEADLY SHOOTING
Store clerk shot and killed at Alief food store: Police
Officials name shooter and victims in Florida yoga studio shooting
Man found shot to death on sidewalk in Pasadena
Sources: Pittsburgh shooting victim returned to help others
More deadly shooting
Top Stories
Texans survive in Denver, 19-17, for 6th straight win
BEAUTIFUL SUNDAY: Few clouds, but pleasant weather ahead
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Man stabs ex-girlfriend, other man to death in Tomball: HCSO
SNL's Pete Davidson mocks GOP candidate Dan Crenshaw
Verlander, Upton share heartfelt tributes on anniversary
Teens and stepfather found dead in apparent murder-suicide
2 shot near METRO stop in NE Houston, police say
Show More
Biker attending Lone Star Rally dies in Texas City
Spice Girls to announce reunion tour Monday
H-E-B announces new limited-edition Selena bags
Teacher arrested after 2 students confess sexual relationship to his wife
Mom warns others after near child kidnapping at Target
More News