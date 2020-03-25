Man shot after roadway altercation in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot Tuesday night in what Houston police believe was a road rage shooting.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to West Street and Crosstimbers to reports of a shooting and an accident.

Upon arrival, officers found there had been an accident, but a pickup truck had left the scene.



Shortly after, they got another call that a man had been shot on McDaniel Street.

Police believe the man was driving down Crosstimbers when there was some kind of altercation with two people in another vehicle. Police say the man lost control and struck a fence. Then, the occupants of the other vehicle got out and shot him.

The man then drove to McDaniel street where he called 911.

Police say the man is expected to survive.

Investigators are working to interview witnesses and look for surveillance video to identify the gunman.
