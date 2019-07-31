Man shoots himself in head after opening fire on family's home in NW Houston: HPD

Still a scene—3 hrs after it happened. Officers taking photos of bullet holes peppered on wall of house. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/dT38bLzD0G — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 31, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man fired shots into a home with a family inside before shooting himself in the head in northwest Houston, police say.Authorities told ABC13 that around 11 p.m. Tuesday they found the man sitting in a white car on French Chateau and Chateau Forest after firing shots into the house minutes earlier.When officers approached the man and told him to get out of the car with his hands up, he reached in his lap, took the pistol and shot himself once in the head.He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.People inside the home called police. No one else was hurt.No officers fired their weapons.Investigators are working to determine if the family was targeted.