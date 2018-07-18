Houston police say a husband got into a shoot-out with two gunmen who grabbed his pregnant wife and tried to force her inside the couple's house on the city's south side.This was on South Acres Drive near Rubin Street.Investigators tell Eyewitness News that around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday the woman was standing in the driveway next to the couple's Suburban when the incident happened.The man says he was inside the home when he heard his wife screaming.When he went to the window, he saw two men with guns trying to push and drag his wife into the home. Police say he grabbed his pistol, went outside and confronted them.He and the suspects exchanged gunfire. One of the suspects was shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Authorities say the suspect is 22-years-old. They have not yet released his name.The second gunman got away.The homeowner and his wife are okay.