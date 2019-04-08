Man accused of shooting girlfriend multiple times during argument in Kingwood

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A man turned himself in after police say he shot his girlfriend multiple times in Kingwood.

Authorities told ABC13 it all started with an argument at an apartment on Forest Center Drive around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The man later turned himself in to the Humble Police Department, who called Houston officers while they were still at the scene.

Officials say he told them he had been involved in the shooting.

The woman was shot two to three times. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office will decide on possible charges.

Police haven't released the names of either the boyfriend or the victim.

