A Houston police officer shot a man to death after he shot three people, including his own brother, said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.Officers said they received two calls about two shootings in north Houston Friday afternoon.They learned a 32-year-old man had arrived at his sister's house in the 100 block of E. 44th Street and out of nowhere, the violence began."When his friend drops him off, without provocation or warning, he shoots his own friend," explained Chief Acevedo.That shooting was followed by two more involving his brother and another friend. Police say he also shot at a passerby on Yale Street.His sister unsuccessfully tried to wrestle the gun away from him and when confronted by a young officer, refused to give up, says Acevedo, who watched video from the officer's body-worn camera."The suspect did not drop the weapon and threatened the officer with the firearm, at which point, the officer discharged several rounds from his firearm, striking the suspect."The man, who has not been identified, was killed. Acevedo says his sister and father were witnesses. All of those injured are expected to survive.Houston police have identified the officer as Joshua Sheen, a first-year officer, assigned to North Patrol Division.