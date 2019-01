A man is dead after police were called to two shootings in northwest Houston.Officers said they received two calls about two shootings at 226 Oriole and 110 E. 44th St. on Friday afternoon.According to authorities, the suspect shot his brother, two friends and a random passerby in two different incidents.Chief Art Acevedo said the suspect started shooting "without provocation or warning."A total of five people were shot, and the suspect was killed by police.