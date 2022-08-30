Man shoots at EMS supervisor who stopped to help with broken-down car in Spring, HCSO says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 33-year-old man was taken to a mental health facility after his car broke down and he allegedly started shooting at a paramedic supervisor who stopped to help Tuesday morning in Spring, officials said.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said at about 4 a.m., an EMS supervisor heading to work happened to drive by a man with his car broken down on Spring Cypress Road.

Deputies said the supervisor stopped and asked if the man needed help, but he got angry.

According to HCSO, other people had reportedly called 911 claiming the man was broken down and chasing cars.

There was an engagement between the two that did not feel right for the supervisor, deputies said.

He retreated back to his car, called for officers, and repositioned his car to help protect the man from getting hit in his car.

Investigators say the shooting started as soon as the supervisor got back into his vehicle.

The man fired at the paramedic six times, hitting only his car's bumper and tire, deputies said.

Authorities said the ambulance and Harris County deputies arrived moments after.

That's when the man complied, put down his gun, and calmly agreed to go to the hospital.

Deputies said the man was taken to the hospital and is receiving medical care, but has not been formally charged due to his mental state.

HCSO said the 33-year-old, however, is expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies said no one was injured in the shooting.

Harris County deputies said all emergency employees are given the option to wear bulletproof vests, which they did.

