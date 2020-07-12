Man shoots and kills his wife before shooting self in Katy home

Shooting: 25900 Silver Timbers, Katy. Two deceased. Incident appears to be a murder-suicide. pic.twitter.com/laepyYHCS9 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 12, 2020

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Katy Sunday morning, the Fort Bend Sheriff's Office deputies said.It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 25900 block of Silver Timbers near Gaston Road. Deputies responded after a woman called authorities claiming her friend had been shot.Brandi Wills.and husband Chris Frank Wills were both found dead inside the home with gunshot wounds, according to deputies."The husband and the wife were having some type of domestic issues. I believe that was why her girlfriend was staying with her that evening," said Sheriff Troy Nehls.Nehls said Wills' husband drove to the house with a weapon, walked inside and shot her before shooting himself.While EMS personnel were giving Wills first aid, Wills told them her husband shot her.