Man shatters patrol vehicle windshield with head: constable

EMBED </>More Videos

Skyler Sparkman is accused of becoming combative with deputy constables and then shattering their back windshield with his head.

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is facing charges after deputy constables say he used his head to break out the back windshield of their patrol vehicle near Atascocita.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office says Skylar Sparkman and a female passenger were involved in a traffic stop Saturday in the 6100 block of FM 1960 East.

Sparkman was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle after deputy constables said he became combative towards them. But then, he began banging his head against the cage.

A brief struggle ensued and deputy constables said that is when he shattered the back windshield with his head.

The female passenger, identified as Dejah Ellis, is facing charges after she allegedly tried to run and gave deputy constables a fake name and date of birth.

Sparkman was charged with interfering with the duties of a public servant and criminal mischief. He was booked into the Harris County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Ellis was charged with failure to identify to a police officer. Her bond was set at $500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arresttraffic stoptexas newsAtascocita
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gunfire erupts outside Village School in west Houston
10 suspects linked to robbery spree on UH campus
Alyssa Milano: 'MAGA hat is the new white hood'
Houston Weather: Another strong cold front blows through tonight
Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel
Authorities send warning after man impersonates city worker
Driver who was shot crashes into Spring ISD school bus
Justin Timberlake hosting Santa Fe HS shooting victim at show
Show More
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Suspected drunk driver was leaving bar at time of crash
Think your child may be vaping? There are tests for that
Chris Brown and 2 others arrested for aggravated rape
Futuristic space hotel set to open in 2021
More News