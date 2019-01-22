A man is facing charges after deputy constables say he used his head to break out the back windshield of their patrol vehicle near Atascocita.Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office says Skylar Sparkman and a female passenger were involved in a traffic stop Saturday in the 6100 block of FM 1960 East.Sparkman was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle after deputy constables said he became combative towards them. But then, he began banging his head against the cage.A brief struggle ensued and deputy constables said that is when he shattered the back windshield with his head.The female passenger, identified as Dejah Ellis, is facing charges after she allegedly tried to run and gave deputy constables a fake name and date of birth.Sparkman was charged with interfering with the duties of a public servant and criminal mischief. He was booked into the Harris County Jail on a $1,000 bond.Ellis was charged with failure to identify to a police officer. Her bond was set at $500.